CMA AWARDS
The Country Music Association announced this year’s nominees this morning with Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer taking the first shift and Lee Ann Womack and Hannah Harper finishing things up on the CMA’s YouTube page.
It looks like it’s a well-deserved and long awaited ladies night at this year’s CMA Awards. Ella Langley led the way with the most nominations at nine, including Entertainer, Female Vocalist, Album, Song (2), Single (2), Video and Musical Event of the Year. Miranda Lambert comes in next with seven nominations including Female Vocalist, Musical Event, and then Single, Song and Album as a producer. Kacey Musgraves has five nominations for this year’s event including Female Vocalist, Album, Song, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. come in with four nominations each.
The CMA Awards hosted again by Lainey Wilson, will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 18th at 8/7c on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Ella Langley
- Chris Stapleton
- Lainey Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Like Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks and Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan and Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma and James
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Avery Anna
- Carter Faith
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist and producer)
- Zach Top – Ain’t In It for my Health
- Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere
- Ella Langley – Dandelion
- Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
- Luke Combs – The Way I Am
SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist, producer and mix engineers)
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Cody Johnson – “The Fall”
- Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Ella Langley – “Be Her”
SONG OF THE YEAR (goes to songwriters)
- Ella Langley – “Be Her”
- Megan Moroney – “Beautiful Things”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
- Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (goes to artist and director)
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
- Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”
- Cody Johnson – “The Fall
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”
- Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert – “Horses and Divorces”
- Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen – “I Can’t Love You Anymore”
- Carly Pearce and Riley Green – “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay”
- Hardy, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen – “McArthur”
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Tom Buckovac – guitar
- Jenee Fleenor – fiddle
- Paul Franklin – steel guitar
- Rob McNelley – guitar
- Charlie Worsham – guitar