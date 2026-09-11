The Country Music Association announced this year’s nominees this morning with Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer taking the first shift and Lee Ann Womack and Hannah Harper finishing things up on the CMA’s YouTube page.

It looks like it’s a well-deserved and long awaited ladies night at this year’s CMA Awards. Ella Langley led the way with the most nominations at nine, including Entertainer, Female Vocalist, Album, Song (2), Single (2), Video and Musical Event of the Year. Miranda Lambert comes in next with seven nominations including Female Vocalist, Musical Event, and then Single, Song and Album as a producer. Kacey Musgraves has five nominations for this year’s event including Female Vocalist, Album, Song, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. come in with four nominations each.

The CMA Awards hosted again by Lainey Wilson, will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 18th at 8/7c on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Like Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma and James

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist and producer)

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for my Health

– Ain’t In It for my Health Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere

– Middle of Nowhere Ella Langley – Dandelion

– Dandelion Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

– Parker McCollum Luke Combs – The Way I Am

SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist, producer and mix engineers)

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

– “Somewhere Over Laredo” Cody Johnson – “The Fall”

– “The Fall” Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”

– “I Knew It, I Knew You” Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

– “Choosin’ Texas” Ella Langley – “Be Her”

SONG OF THE YEAR (goes to songwriters)

Ella Langley – “Be Her”

– “Be Her” Megan Moroney – “Beautiful Things”

– “Beautiful Things” Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

– “Choosin’ Texas” Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

– “Dry Spell” Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (goes to artist and director)

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

– “Choosin’ Texas” Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

– “Dry Spell” Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”

– “Gary” Cody Johnson – “The Fall

– “The Fall Chris Stapleton – “White Horse

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – “A Song to Sing”

and – “A Song to Sing” Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert – “Horses and Divorces”

and – “Horses and Divorces” Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen – “I Can’t Love You Anymore”

and – “I Can’t Love You Anymore” Carly Pearce and Riley Green – “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay”

and – “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” Hardy, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen – “McArthur”

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR