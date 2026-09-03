97.5 WQBE, like people around the world, mourns the passing of Dolly Parton.

Dolly was truly one of a kind. Her passion for creating a better world—and her unwavering love and commitment to children—were extraordinary. Even more extraordinary is knowing that her passion, generosity, and love will continue to make a difference for generations to come.

In honor of Dolly’s legacy, 97.5 WQBE has teamed up with the Mountain Mission in Charleston, to help ensure that children in our community have warm coats this winter. We think Dolly would approve of our “A Coat of Any Color” collection drive.

Join us Tuesday, September 8th, at The Dolly Dome in South Charleston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ll be collecting new or gently used coats for children. Adult coats are also welcome and greatly appreciated.

You can also visit WQBE.com to make a monetary donation. Your contribution can help provide coats to children in need or support Dolly’s Imagination Library of West Virginia.

As a special thank-you, all donations will be entered into a random drawing for a Family Pack of tickets to Dollywood, valid anytime from now through January 10, 2027. One winner will be selected at random.

Together, we can honor Dolly’s legacy by continuing to share the warmth, kindness, and love she gave so generously to others.

CLICK TO MAKE AN ONLINE DONATTION

