ALL CHILDREN DESERVE A SAFE, COMFORTABLE PLACE TO LAY THEIR HEADS.

Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Sleep in

Heavenly Peace is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and provides

handmade twin beds, mattresses, bedding, and pillows for children who don’t have a

safe place to sleep. Every bed is built with love — and we can’t do this without our

amazing community!

Here’s how YOU can help:

Donate bedding, pillows, blankets, or quilts! New Twin Size bedding and pillows.

Donating your support helps us purchase the materials needed to build these beds.

Volunteer! Come join us at a community build and help us build beds for kids right here

in Kanawha County.

Spread the word! Ask your church, workplace, organization, or local business to get

involved.

We are also searching for a warehouse or building space to store beds, tools, and

supplies. If you know someone who may be able to help, please reach out!

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