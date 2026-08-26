FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!
97.5 WQBE has again teamed up with Carver Career Center and we be making stops at area High School Football games each Friday during the season.
And this Friday we head to Scott High School as the Skyhawks kick off the season against the Tigers of Chapmanville.
Stop by our tent on the way into the game. Register to win a $50 gift card and get signed up for an Apple iPad A16 we will giveaway at the end of the season.
See ya in Madison this Friday with Carver Career and Technicial Center and 97.5 WQBE