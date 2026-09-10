TEACHER OF THE MONTH
Got a favorite Teacher?
We’d love to hear about them and recognize them for the tremendous job they do.
And maybe, just maybe, we will select them as the WQBE,
Poca Valley Teacher of the Month.
Each month during the school year, one deserving teacher will be selected.
Please tell us why your teacher should be selected as our Teacher Of The Month.
If selected, WQBE will visit the school and make a presentation.
Each Teacher of the Month will receive gifts for both them and the classroom from Poca Valley and WQBE!