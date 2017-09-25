WVU Studying Flint

WVU researchers are studying Flint, Michigan water and say nearly 300 fewer children were born while the city was using lead-contaminated water from the Flint River. Flint has faced a major public health crisis since 2014 when it changed its public water source to the Flint River and experts in West Virginia say fertility rates dropped substantially in Flint but did not change in other areas. The study also found fetal death rates increased 58 percent following the water switch.