Justice Dept Helping Epidemic
West Virginia is getting nearly one-and-a-half-million-dollars from the Justice Department to help fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a massive, 58-million-dollar federal award Friday that will be distributed to cities that will be used in multiple ways to address the nationwide problem. The West Virginia Court Supreme Court of Appeals is receiving the largest individual award and will use the funding for drug courts and treatment courts for veterans.