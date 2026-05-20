James McMurtry in Concert
James McMurtry – Thursday – June 18th – Charleston Coliseum – The Theater!
CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION
An American rock and folk rock/americana singer, songwriter, guitarist, bandleader, and occasional actor, known for his powerhouse performances, McMurtry tours year-round. “You follow the words where they lead. If you can get a character, maybe you can get a story. If you can set it to a verse-chorus structure, maybe you can get a song. A song can come from anywhere, but the main inspiration is fear. Specifically fear of irrelevance. If you don’t have songs, you don’t have a record. If you don’t have a record, you don’t have a tour. You gotta keep putting out work.”