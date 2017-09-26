Golden Rainbow Trout Stocking Planned for the Spring

Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year. The Division of Natural Resources says the releases will be held in early April to lead off the spring trout stocking season. The DNR plans to stock only golden rainbow trout in designated lakes and streams, including those in several state parks. Normally, golden rainbow trout are stocked at a one-to-10 ratio with regular rainbow trout. DNR hatchery program manager Jim Hedrick says about 25,000 golden rainbow trout will be stocked. The purpose of the special stockings is to get people interested in trout fishing. The stockings will occur while many schools are on spring break. Golden rainbow trout initially will be stocked at Cacapon, Blackwater Falls, Pipestem Resort, Watoga and North Bend state parks.