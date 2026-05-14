FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS COMING TO ELEANOR!
97.5 WQBE working with the Town of Eleanor and nVent are bringing Family Movie Nights to Eleanor beginning June 6th. And they are FREE!
June 6th at the GW Middle School Baseball Field at dark. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and your entire family and join us. Our giant 3 story movie screen will be set up on the field. Thanks to the Town of Eleanor and nVent – “nVent – We are inventing the Electrified Future”
Our 1st Free Family Movie – June 6th! This is going to be a great summer in Eleanor with 97.5 WQBE
(Concessions will be avaiable)