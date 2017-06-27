WV County Clerk is Picked for Trump Election Panel

President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic county clerk from West Virginia to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating voter fraud allegations. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned he’ll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Republican West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date voter registration rolls and work ethic. Trump established the committee last month by executive order.