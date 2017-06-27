Coal Production is on the Rebound

The world’s biggest coal users are boosting mining in 2017 after last year’s record global decline and a setback to efforts to rein in climate change emissions. Data reviewed by The Associated Press show production for China, India and the U.S. is up about 6 percent through May compared to the same period last year. Whether its comeback proves lasting has significant implications for long-term climate emission reduction targets. Coal accounts for almost half of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.