National Weather Service meteorologists confirm that a tornado touched down in northern West Virginia as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy passed through the state. The tornado in Monongalia County had a rating of EF1 , with maximum winds estimated at 95 mph. Eyewitness News reports it was the eighth tornado to hit Monongalia County since 1950, but the second in as many years. Other parts of the state got heavy rains and high winds Friday.