Warning Folks about Hurricane Donations

A word of warning is being given to those in West Virginia who want to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging generous donations, but says to make sure the money is going where it’s supposed to go. Morrisey says anyone concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the Secretary of State’s Office in West Virginia and/or Texas, along with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.