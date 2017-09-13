WVU Enrollment Grows

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says he’s committing the school to innovation and research, supporting local business, talent expansion and alumni outreach as part of a statewide economic initiative.

In his state of the university address, Gee says WVU has enrolled a record 6,200 first-time freshmen on its Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser campuses. That class has higher test scores, grade averages and international students, and the largest honors class in history in Morgantown with 921 students. Gee says that happened while substantially raising admissions standards.