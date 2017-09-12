Celebrate Freedom Week
Schools across West Virginia are taking part in Celebrate Freedom Week, which is geared towards educating students about the sacrifices made for freedom in the founding of the United States. The week was created by the Legislature, will fall yearly during September 11th and includes special social studies work surrounding the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The week includes special classroom activities, a social media campaign and an event on Friday at Freedom Hall in Wheeling.