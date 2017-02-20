UC Football Players Face Charges

The University of Charleston says two current and two former members of the football team are facing felony charges after being arrested Saturday night. 19-year old Nicholas Covington and 19-year old Juan Morgan are being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond. WCHS TV says 18-year old Justin Hall and 20-year old Kaimire Hodge were also arrested. Both Hall and Hodge were members of the UC football team before being dismissed in the fall of 2016 for academic reasons. Convington and Morgan have also been dismissed from the football program after the arrests.