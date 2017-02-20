Another WV Police Dept. Adds Body Cameras
Police in Martinsburg are now using body cameras. The department says all of its officers are expected to be trained in using body cameras by the end of the week, and the 45 body cameras will be used during all patrol-related duties. The cameras were acquired with city funding along with supplemental grants from the U.S. Justice Department. Body cameras include a video recording system used to record interactions between law enforcement and the public and to gather video evidence at crime scenes.