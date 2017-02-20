Hundreds Applying for 70 Wholesale Grocery Jobs

Hundreds of people have applied for jobs with wholesale grocery distributor H.T. Hackney Co., which is opening its first warehouse in West Virginia. State officials announced last week that the company is coming to Milton, creating an estimated 70 jobs, but there’s no opening date that’s been announced. The Herald-Dispatch reports the company began accepting job applications Thursday at Milton City Hall. The positions to be filled include drivers and mechanics, office and warehouse workers, maintenance personnel and sales staff.