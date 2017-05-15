Two Arrested for Putting Juveniles in Danger

Two people ended up at South Central Regional Jail over the weekend after a standoff in St. Albans. Officers said a man pointed a gun at a group of people in the 2700 block of Knox Avenue Saturday night. Scott Woods ignored police orders to drop his weapon and after a brief standoff on the his porch, Eyewitness News said he laid his gun on the ground, but continued to resist while being taken into custody. Bernice Knapp was arrested when she started to obstruct officers during Woods’ arrest. Both are facing charges.