Live on the Levee Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

The Live on the Levee lineup has been announced, and acts include soul, rhythm and blues, funk, country, bluegrass and classic rock. This will be the 14th season of free music down by the river at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston when the 15-week season kicks off Memorial Day weekend. Several fireworks shows also will be featured in addition to the music. Headline performers at Live on the Levee will include Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs, Sundy Best and TUSK – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute. Live on the Levee runs through Labor Day.