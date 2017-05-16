More Funds for Flooding

West Virginia will receive an additional $3.2 million from the federal government for disaster recovery efforts.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the community development block grant funding Monday. A statement released by the West Virginia senators says it brings the total the state will receive to help in disaster recovery efforts to more than $107 million. Flooding last June killed 23 people statewide and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure.