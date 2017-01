Drivers triggered plenty of toll transactions during the Christmas holiday period on the West Virginia Turnpike. The West Virginia Parkways Authority says tolls increased by more than 3.6 percent in 2016, compared to 2015. Between December 22 and 27, there were almost 688-thousand transactions, which is 24,000 more than the total from the same period in 2015. The busiest days for travel were Thursday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 26.