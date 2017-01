A new study shows people leaving West Virginia. In fact, the entire tri-state area is affected. United Van Lines posted the study, and said West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are all in the top 10 of states where people are moving out. New Jersey is #1 when it comes to people leaving. As more retirement hubs are popping up in Western and Southern states, folks are moving in that direction. Kentucky is #6, West Virginia is #7 and Ohio is #8 in the move-out top ten.