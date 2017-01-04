Roane Sheriff-Elect to Be Removed from Office

Roane County is removing its Sheriff. Roane County Commissioners passed a resolution to start the removal process of removing Matthew “Bo” Williams. An injunction had been in place to keep him from entering the Roane County Sheriff’s Department and the Roane County Tax Office after he admitted to removing controlled substances from other law enforcement evidence lockers and admitted to a 1 and a half year addiction to meth. The investigation into the missing evidence continues, while the removal process moves ahead.