Miller Defeats Ojeda in US House Race

Carol Miller is the winner of the 3rd District race for the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Democratic State Senator Richard Ojeda. He’s a military veteran who supports coal mining and gun rights and the NY Times pointed out he gained national prominence by helping the state’s striking teachers win pay raises. Miller, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, had promised to help curb opioid abuse. With the win, Miller moves from the state level to the US House of Representatives.