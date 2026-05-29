Growing up in Morgantown, WV

Charles Wesley Godwin had no aspiration for pursuing music until his 20s.

Instead, he spent most of his early years dreaming about playing football for WVU

At WVU, Godwin was unable to make the team. Though maybe fortunate for us, this moment was tragic for Godwin.

He described that moment saying, “that was like my first dream that died.”

With his hopes of pursuing football coming to an end,

Godwin was forced to look in another direction.

Watching the Grammys in 2011, Charles was inspired and upon the award show’s conclusion, Godwin decided to pick up the guitar!

Amd he’s coming to Charleston in November.

Listen to win FREE TICKETS

And check out his newest hit “Better That Way” with Luke Combs