The Gassed Up Giveaway!
The cost of gas is starting to take a toll on all of us!
But WQBE and The Capitol Flea Market. Just past Yeager Airport & Capital High School…located at 2101 Greenbrier St in Charleston.to the rescue!
Listen each weekday morning to the WQBE Morning Air Show with Jeff and Jessie.
They have $100 GAS CARDS from the Capitol Flea Market you can win!
This Gassed Up Giveaway won’t solve all your problems, but it’s a start.
And a stop at the Capitol Flea can help you save on all kinds of things!
- Capitol Flea Market – Just past Yeager Airport & Capital High School…located at 2101 Greenbrier St in Charleston.
100 indoor vendors/100 outdoor spaces
- Vintage fashion
- Toys & games
- Handmade arts & crafts
- New & vintage furniture
- Produce
- Tools & supplies
- Musical instruments (new/vintage)
- Pet supplies
- Hand-crafted & vintage jewelry
- Snack bar: Our fantastic snack bar serving yummy treats. Nancy’s entire menu is delicious, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
- Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday – 9:00 am -4:00 pm
Outdoor Market 6:00 am – 6:00 pm (F-Sun)
- Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm