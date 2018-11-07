Election Results Have Manchin, Mooney, Miller Among the Winners

The U.S. Senate between Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin, and Republican Patrick Morrisey, was close, but Manchin was re-elected. President Trump campaigned heavily for Morrisey, but in his acceptance speech, Manchin Manchin said he wanted Trump to be president of the United States, not the divided states, and promised unity.

In other key congressional races, in the District 3 U.S. House of Representatives’ battle between Republican Carol Miller and Democrat Richard Ojeda, Miller was declared the winner. .

For District 2 House of Representatives, Republican Alex Mooney, the incumbent, defeated Democrat Talley Sergent.

Charleston voters were selecting a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Democrat Amy Shuler Goodwin gets the win over Republican J.B. Akers.

Voters also made choices for two Supreme Court seats left vacant with the retirements of justices Menis Ketchum and Robin Davis. The two-year term in Division 1 goes to Tim Armstead, and the six-year term in Division 2 goes to Evan Jenkins.