Amendments 1 and 2 Pass

Voters said yes to Amendment 1, which impacts abortion rights. With 52 percent of voters approving, the state’s Constitution will be amended to say that a woman’s right to an abortion is not protected in West Virginia, and an abortion does not require state funding.

Voters also supported the idea of more oversight regarding the judicial budget. Amendment 2 passed with over 72 percent of the vote, and it will require the Chief Justice to answer questions before state lawmakers about Supreme Court spending. The amendment will give lawmakers the authority to decrease the size of the judicial branch’s budget by 15 percent in a single year.