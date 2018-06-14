Greenbrier Classic Changes its Name

The PGA Tour has approved a name change for The Greenbrier Classic. The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs says the tournament will be known as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The eight-year-old tournament has typically been held around the Independence Day holiday. This year’s event is set for July 5-8 on the Old White TPC Course. Gov. Jim Justice, who owns the resort, says current and past veterans will be admitted to the tournament for free and have access to a private seating area.