Hall Removes Request to Revoke Guilty Pleas

A West Virginia man convicted in a double slaying has removed a request to revoke his guilty pleas. The Gazette-Mail reported 43-year-old Bobby Gene Hall removed the request Monday. Hall’s attorney, Dan Holstein, said Hall wished to avoid a trial and accepted the 40-year sentence handed down by Judge Jennifer Bailey. Hall pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder in the slayings 55-year-old Timothy Jett and 38-year-old Audrey Short. Hall was allowed to revoke the pleas after Bailey sentenced him in May to at least 20 more years in prison than recommended in a deal. Bailey said she rejected the deal as she struggled with its terms.