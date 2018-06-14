Jobless Rate Remains Steady

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 5.4 percent in May, the eighth straight month the rate has been unchanged.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed state residents rose by 100 during the month to 42,300. Total unemployment was up 3,800 over the year. Job gains included 9,000 in government due to the addition of primary election workers, 1,100 in education and health services, and 1,000 in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment losses included 100 each in construction, financial activities and information. Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent in May.