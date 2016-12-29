Charleston Sears Store to Close

Sears is announcing store closings in several places across the country, including a store in Charleston. The company announced it will close its large store at the Town Center Mall in Charleston in April, and that includes the Sears Auto Center. A liquidation sale begins Jan. 6, and the store will close permanently sometime in mid-April. There’s no exact count yet on potential job losses, but there are reports that employees affected will get a severance package and the opportunity to apply for positions at other Sears or KMart stores.