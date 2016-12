Police say a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found in Raleigh County.

According to media reports, Beckley police said Jaddah Rodgers was found safe yesterday, in the town of Raleigh. According to an Amber Alert posted on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said they believed Rodgers was assaulted and forced into a vehicle Wednesday evening by man at a pharmacy in Beckley.