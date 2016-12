Next week when Beth Walker will join Justices Margaret Workman and Robin Davis on the bench, the West Virginia Supreme Court will have a female majority for the first time. And that will become one of 11 top courts that will have a majority of justices who are women in 2017. The Gazette-Mail reports Davis and Workman said their gender doesn’t influence the way they rule. But they did point out all judges have a lifetime of experiences that can make them see things differently.