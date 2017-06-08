Union wants Dept of Health Head to step down
The West Virginia Public Workers Union wants the head of the Department of Health and Human Resources to step down. UE Local 170 says Secretary Bill Crouch’s partial ownership of a health care lobbying group is causing a conflict of interest. The measures being discussed in the legislative special session to have the state sell off Jackie Withrow and Hopemont hospitals would directly benefit private corporations that are represented by such firms as Bill J. Crouch and Associates.