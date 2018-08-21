Two Year Colleges to be Added to Study
A group reviewing West Virginia’s higher education system wants two-year community and technical colleges added to the study. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education voted to draft a response to Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order that created the commission, with four-year institutions to be the initial priority. Justice has said the goal is to help the higher education system run more efficiently. The governor wants the panel’s work to be completed by legislative interim meetings in December.