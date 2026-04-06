WIN A SUMMER VACATION
We think you need a “WQBE Summer Vacation” Along with with West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Breeze Airways. Register below for a chance to win a free pair of airline tickets on Breeze Airways to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and/or Tampa International Airport (TPA), redeemable for any available flight during the summer of 2026. WQBE will award two (2) winners to Myrtle Beach/Tampa, beginning on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 and concluding on or before Friday, May 1, 2026. Some restrictions apply, see official rules for complete details. Only one entry per person please.