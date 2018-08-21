Mudslide Cleanup Begins

Some families were evacuated from their homes after a mudslide last Saturday night at the Eagle View apartments. The mudslide damaged power lines and made Cooks Hollow Road impassable. Eyewitness News reported Eagle View’s owners said they hired engineers to complete a study on what caused the slip and said cleanup is expected to cost about $15,000. Cleanup crews say the families should be able to return home soon. Cooks Hollow Road is a private road so the DOH is not responsible for the costly cleanup.