Summer is great for pools and road trips, and it’s also a good time for ticks to pop up. They’re abundant at the Kanawha State Forest, according to parks and rec managers, and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department warns that a new variety called the Longhorned Tick has made an appearance here. Mosquitoes continue to be a concern too. If you’re going to be outside, use insect repellents containing DEET, and wear long sleeves and pants.