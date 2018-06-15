WV-Based Video Game Gets Release Date

Bethesda Game Studios is releasing the next installment in its post-apocalyptic “Fallout” video game series – based in the Mountain State. The Herald-Dispatch reports the last game in the series generated more than $750 million within the first 24 hours of its retail launch in 2015. “Fallout 76” is set 25 years after a nuclear strike that creates the post-apocalyptic landscape of the Fallout universe. It launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Nov. 14. “Fallout 76” will be entirely online.