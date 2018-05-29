Teen Passenger Dies in Suspected Drunk Driving Accident

The cause of an accident that killed a 17-year-old Scott High School student is still under investigation. Boone County deputies said it was a single-vehicle crash early Monday in the Danville area, and the victim was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed on the old Hobet Mining property. 19-year-old old Dylan Levi Price was arrested on scene and has been charged with DUI causing death and is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. Price had a previous drunk driving arrest in Logan County and that case is still make its way through the courts.