State Sells Road Bonds

Gov. Jim Justice says $800 million in bonds to finance state road repairs and construction have been sold on Wall Street. Justice says with interest the state will borrow about $915 million. Voters last October passed a referendum for the state to sell $1.6 billion in bonds. The Justice administration listed more than 600 planned projects, some in every county. The Legislature in December authorized issuing up to $800 million in bonds through this summer followed by another $800 million in the next three years.