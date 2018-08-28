Teacher pleads guilty to defrauding PEIA

A Riverside High School teacher pleaded guilty to defrauding the Public Employees Insurance Agency for keeping his ex-wife on his insurance after a divorce. Sixty-year-old Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a scheme to defraud the PEIA. Watkins failed to disclose his divorce in 2006 and kept his ex-wife on his insurance for about ten years. Watkins will be on probation for five years, and will have to pay back about 60-thousand-dollars.