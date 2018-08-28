Judge Waits to Rule on Justice Residency
In the debate over where Governor Jim Justice has to live, a Kanawha County judge declined to rule on Monday. A petition in a lawsuit was filed in June claiming the governor should live in Kanawha County where the Governor’s mansion is located. Governor Justice lives in Greenbrier County and argues he can conduct business there just as well. The judge ordered more information from both sides at Monday’s court proceedings and he’ll rule in the coming weeks.