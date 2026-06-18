Ya Gotta Regatta

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta reemerged in the summer of 2022 and quickly become the premier summer event for the area.

The Regatta was the winner of the 2022 Mountain State Award that is presented by the WV Department of Tourism, recognizing an event that stands above the rest.

This year we celebrate America’s 250th Birthday! And we have a huge party planned!

The countdown to summer is on as the 2026 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta officially announced its entertainment lineup for this year’s four-day celebration. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, and title sponsor Encova Insurance for the announcement in downtown Charleston.

2026 Entertainment Lineup

(times subject to change)

Thursday, July 2



Live music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Raised on Radio: Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna Judd

Friday, July 3

Live music begins at 7:45 p.m.

Montell Jordan, Bow Wow, Bobby Brown

Saturday, July 4

Live music begins at 7 p.m.

Lita Ford, Bret Michaels

Fireworks will follow at approx. 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Live music moves to Haddad Riverfront Park; begins at 6:45 p.m.

Vertical Horizon, Tonic