Students Protest Consolidation

About 60 Richwood High School students held a peaceful protest against consolidation and conditions at their temporary school. The Register-Herald reports the students stood outside the former Cherry Creek Elementary Schoo, holding placards that protested consolidation and wearing orange tape over their mouths. Organizer Zach Taylor said school officials aren’t listening to students’ concerns about consolidating five schools into one campus. About half of the students who walked out received three-day suspensions because they protested beyond the allotted time. Gov. Jim Justice mentioned the protest in Wednesday’s State of the State address and said he’s against consolidation.