Another loaded gun has been found in a passenger’s bag at Yeager Airport, and it’s the second time it’s happend this year. The firearm was found Sunday morning. A South Charleston woman was caught with a loaded .22 caliber handgun in her carry-on bag at a security checkpoint. TSA officers spotted the firearm on the X-ray monitor, loaded with five .22 caliber bullets. Yeager Airport Police confiscated the gun and cited the woman on state weapons charge.