Riverfest Moves to Nitro

A popular festival is moving from St. Albans to Nitro. The Riverfest board said it’s moving for several reasons, including needing a bigger site to accommodate the stage and vendors, and having more accessible parking. The event kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said the festival will be held at Nitro City Park, which is located at Park Avenue and 19th Street West. The tentative plan is to have the activities on three ball fields, according the WCHS TV, and they also add this will allo the St. Albans boat launch to stay open instead of closing for the festival.